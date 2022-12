Not Available

The Real Roseanne Show was comedian Roseanne's latest attempt to return to television. The reality series was supposed to chronicle her creation of the ABC Family show "Domestic Goddess", but the day before The Real Roseanne Show premiered, Domestic Goddess was canceled. The threat of further delays due to Roseanne's planned hysterectomy probably played a part in the decision. The Real Roseanne Show premiered to low ratings and was consequently canceled after only two weeks.