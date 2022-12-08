The Real Talk Show

Not Available

"The Real” is led by five bold, diverse and outspoken hosts -- Tamar Braxton, Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley. These women reflect the home audience and unapologetically say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through their candid conversations about topics ranging from their own personal lives to the news of the day to beauty, fashion and relationships. These women are all going through varied life experiences, including new motherhood, new marriages, dating or singledom, that relate to every woman's own trials and tribulations. Unlike other talk shows, each of the five hosts is admittedly a "work in progress" and fearlessly invites the home audience into their lives. Their fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion will turn the traditional talk show on its head.