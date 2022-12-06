Not Available

"This is the true story of seven strangers picked to live in a house and have their lives taped Find out what happens when people stop being polite and start getting real. The Real World, Austin." How many times have we heard those words? The Real World was the first reality show on tv, premiering in 1992. It is still on the air, currently airing its 15th season, set in Philly, and filming its 16th season in Austin. When TRW was created, it created a new genre of television that years later would be copied by other networks and become almost an obsession around the world. MTV originally wanted to make a soap opera, but the costs were too high, so they thought "what if we could get rid of writers, and scripts, and sets?". That resulted on the first Real World, set in NY neighborhood of SoHo, Manhattan, where 7 people that had never met before had to live in a house together for some time. As the years went by, The Real World slowly gained its shape and space. New York