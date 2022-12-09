Not Available

Based on the best-selling memoir, this event miniseries recounts the 100-day Afghanistan deployment of Sergeant Nicholas Irving, nicknamed The Reaper. The first African-American sniper, Nick tallied 33 official kills during this single deployment, a record that still stands today. He and his spotter, Pemberton, shared a unique relationship: they started as two men who could not be more different, but over time forged a bond few will ever experience as they survived some of the fiercest days of the Afghanistan War. The Reaper is a boots-on-the-ground thrilling and raw account of modern warfare and how it changes, shapes and sometimes destroys the people who fight it.