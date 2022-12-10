The Reason Why he Fell in Love with Me

Not Available

Two teachers work together at the same high school. Hikawa Toru is a methodical but naive, elite graduate from the University of Tokyo while Akagi Masashi is a physical education teacher who is kind-hearted but a little rough around the edges. Before Akagi knows it, he finds himself attracted to Hikawa, whose personality is the opposite of his own. Unable to hold back anymore, he kisses Hikawa one night. Seen by a passing student, everyone including the student body, parents, and even the school principal will become involved. What will become of these two?