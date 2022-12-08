The Recipe of 49 Days

Not Available

Two weeks after her adoptive mother, Atsuta Otomi, passed away, Endo Yuriko returns to her family home. She is not visiting because she feels anxious for her father, Ryohei, who has lost his will to live as a result of his wife’s death. She has come back because she has decided to divorce her husband, Hiroyuki. However, when Yuriko returns home, a young lady who calls herself Imoto Sachie walks right into the house. Sachie says she will help in housework and everything else until the 49th day and this seems to have been at Otomi’s request. Furthermore, she tells everyone in the household that it is Otomi’s wish to have a big feast and not a Buddhist memorial service on her 49th day. At first, father and daughter are opposed to the idea, but when they learn of the existence of a recipe which Otomi had left behind, they gradually begin to think they can do it … …