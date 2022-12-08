The Reckoning

Not Available

When harassed single Mum, Sally Wilson is called to the office of a swish city lawyer she never expects a “life or death” proposition. The envelope she’s given by solicitor Taylor contains a CD which, when played, reveals she’s been bequeathed £5 million! But in order to qualify for this amazing transfer of funds, Sally must first “kill a man who deserves to die.” It’s unthinkable for Sally to take another person’s life, as a former A and E nurse, whose 15 year old daughter Amanda (Sophy Stuckey) is stricken with a brain tumour. And with each day, Amanda’s condition appears to be worsening. ...