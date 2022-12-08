Not Available

Playing somewhere in Australia right now is a weekend warrior that AFL recruiters have either never seen, or missed. A man dreaming of an AFL career. He is ‘The Recruit’; and he will win arguably the biggest prize ever given away on a TV show – a guaranteed place at an AFL club. Hosted by former AFL player turned popular radio host Ryan “Fitzy” Fitzgerald, THE RECRUIT is a reality football entertainment series that will follow 12 ‘Recruits’ who will live and play together as a team, while at the same time competing against each other, in order to win this life-changing prize. Joining Fitzy as head coach on the series is AFL Hall of Fame legend Michael “Vossy” Voss. A three-time AFL Premiership Captain with the Brisbane Lions and winner of the 1996 Brownlow Medal, Vossy is one of the most respected players in AFL history. It is up to him to lead, motivate, teach and mentor these up and coming players. He also has the final say in who is delisted each week. Also on board is former Hawthorn champion and FOX FOOTY commentator Ben Dixon as Assistant Coach, Port Adelaide’s world class fitness guru Darren Burgess as High Performance Coach; and accomplished sports administrator Leigh Russell as Psychology Coach, responsible for the mental strength and wellbeing of the Recruits. Together, these sporting heavyweights will put the 12 Recruits through their paces, both physically and mentally, in order to discover a player who is truly worthy of a place on an AFL team.