The Red Green Show is a Canadian television comedy that aired on various channels in Canada, with its ultimate home at CBC Television, and on PBS stations in the United States, from 1991 until the series finale April 7, 2006 on CBC. The Red Green Show is essentially a cross between a sitcom and a sketch comedy series, and is a parody of home improvement, do-it-yourself, fishing, and other outdoors shows (particularly The Red Fisher Show). The show initially aired on CHCH Television in Hamilton, Ontario, before moving to CFPL-TV in London, Ontario for the third season. It then aired on the Global Television Network for three seasons before ending up at CBC for season seven onward.