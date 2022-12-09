Not Available

Mankind is suffering the biggest exodus in history. 3 billion people from the future have traveled to the present to escape from an imminent global disaster. All the refugees must obey two rules: they must not talk about the future and they must not contact their families. The arrival of the refugees takes everyone by surprise, including the Cruz family. The series centers on their story, the story of Samuel, Emma and little Ani. A shift in their existence after the arrival of a mysterious refugee, Alex, who has an incredible mission that will change their lives, and in order to accomplish his mission, he will not hesitate to do whatever there is to be done: including breaking the rules.