Not Available

The Reluctant Outdoorsman is an unscripted travelogue that follows the exploits of Derek; a middle aged desk jockey who has no outdoor skills or experiences. Our bumbling, couch potato has lived a sheltered life of Starbucks and smart phones and has totally lost touch with his primitive instincts. You see, he is not only uncomfortable in the outdoors, he flat out avoids it. The show is full of so many highs and lows you won’t believe what you are watching; but unfortunately for Derek, it’s not an act.