Not Available

The show revolves around the lives of an angry, insane chihuahua named Ren Höek and his brain-dead "eediot" sidekick cat, Stimpy. Together the duo have lots of bizarre and outrageous adventures accompanied by George Liquor, Mr. Horse, Powdered Toast Man, Muddy Mudskipper, Mr. and Mrs. Pipe, Mrs. Buttloaf, and Svën Höek.