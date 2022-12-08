Not Available

Jonnie Irwin (A Place in the Sun) and Simon O'Brien present The Renovation Game: the property show that, for the builders, is literally make or break! In a brilliant new twist on a property idea, The Renovation Game sees a crack team of up-and-coming builders and designers put their own fees on the line if they fail to raise a property's value. Each episode sees the experts given three days and £3000 to revamp a property and add to its value by £15,000. If they fail, they don't get paid. In the first episode foreman Paul Puccioni, otherwise known as Puch, has 18 years' experience in the building trade. Handyman Huntley is the joker in the pack and a jack of all trades. Phillipa is an all-rounder who can render men speechless with her plaster work. And finally Debbie is the designer, responsible for the overall look of the home.