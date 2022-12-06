The Replacements

Not Available

In this entertaining animated comedy two orphans, 13 year old Riley and her 12 year old brother Todd find a special website where they order two cool new parents. What they get is beyond their wildest dreams: their new mum is a spy, agent K, who has a very cool talking car. Dad is a famous stuntman, Dick Daring. It looks like their new life is going to be very exciting, but as if that wasn't enough, the website sends them special mobile phones that allow them to ring up and nominate any adult they want replaced! But the repercussions aren't always what they envisage. Stars lending their voices to this series include Nancy Cartwright and veteran actor David McCallum.