The Restaurant is a one-hour reality documentary that it based at Rocco DiSpirito's two successful City Restaurants, The Union Pacific and Tuscan. Rocco puts everything on the line as he tries to create his own ultra-chic Manhattan eatery. The workplace drama also follows the foibles and flirtations of his waiters, waitresses, bartenders and sous chefs as they mix it up with the steady flow of Manhattan's social scene. And, in a unique twist, The Restaurant is the first dramatic series that literally caters to the viewing public. Episode History 12 x 60 minute episodes Broadcast History NBC BROADCAST HISTORY (New Episodes) July 2003 - August 2003: Sundays @ 10pm April 2004 - May 2004: Mondays @ 10pm May 2004 - June 2004: Saturdays @ 8pm BRAVO BROADCAST HISTORY (Reruns) June - July 2004: Wednesday @ 9pm & Thursday @ 12am (repeat of rerun) September 2003 - December 2003: Tuesdays @ 9:00pm April 18, 2004: Six Hour Marathon (1:00pm to 7:00pm)