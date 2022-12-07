The Return of the Psammead

Not Available

IT, that delightful star of E. Nesbit's Five Children and It is back! And he's all set to work his wonderful magic once more! When Ellie, Pip, George and Lucy happen upon the home of the Psammead, the Sand Fairy with the amazing ability to grant wishes, they embark on a series of colourful adventures filled with intrigue, laughter and trouble. From naughty twin sisters who appear from nowhere, to glimpses of the future and a grumpy Great Aunt who changes into a mischievous playmate, the four children are whisked into a world where anything is possible. But be careful what you wish for in front of a Psammead, it just might come true!