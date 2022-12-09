Not Available

The Return of Ultraman is a tokusatsu SF/kaiju/superhero TV series, and is the 4th Ultra Series. Eiji Tsuburaya had originally intended for the Ultra Series to end with the 1967 series Ultra Seven, but Ultraman proved to be too popular a character to keep down. After Eiji Tsuburaya's death in 1970, his son Hajime Tsuburaya revived the Ultra Series with Return of Ultraman. Featured in this show is a new Ultraman named "New Ultraman", or just "Kaettekita Ultraman", like the show's title. In 1984, however, he was renamed "Ultraman Jack" due to licensing issues, after Tsuburaya and Bandai held a contest for children to pick a new name for this Ultraman. Although he is called "Ultraman Jack" for licensing in and out of Japan, he is still sometimes referred to as "New Ultraman"/"Kaettekita Ultraman", by some fans. This change was done due to a last minute decision as the original plan for this series was for the original Ultraman to return to Earth to resume the fight against aliens and monsters.