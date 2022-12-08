The Revolting World of Stanley Brown

Not Available

Stanley Brown is a normal but unusually curious kid until his world changes in a way he least expects - with the arrival of his great, great, great, great, great, great... grandson, Archie. Archie has travelled back from the future to spend some time with his hero forefather, using technology destined to be invented by ideas initiated by Stanley and his descendants. According to Archie (and his super computer, Olivia), Stanley's brilliant insights are what make him special - his curiosity, his ability to make connections, to experiment, evaluate, and persist in finding a solution where other people would give up. In fact, according to Archie, Stanley Brown was the first in a line of geniuses who kick started loads of incredible advancements and inventions for future generations. Archie has arrived to witness first hand, observe and learn from the brilliant Stanley Brown... as well as coming to have some fun. Unfortunately, no one but Stanley can see or hear Archie so there's no one but Archie who seems to understand or care what an amazing mind Stanley has. At the moment, nobody shares Archie's belief in Stanley - certainly not his mum or sister Steph, who both wish Stan was a little more 'average' and a lot less trouble. Archie uses reality-bending powers to show us the unseen world around us in microscopic detail, covering a broad spectrum of content from human biology to physics via explosive chemistry and gory zoology. Together, the two of them open our eyes to the wonders of science - but often misjudge the impact of their experiments, as an explosion of science, comedy and chaos unfolds. Archie's arrival may make Stanley's life a lot more complex, but it's a lot more fun too - even if he still has to cope with his mum's constant cleaning, as well as Jess the street-smart and confrontational girl next door, and having to look out for his accident-prone friend Mike. Stanley Brown has a lot on his plate, but if anyone can cope with the arrival of a back-packing time-travelling tourist, Stanley can!