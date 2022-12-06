Not Available

The Rez is a comedy/drama that focuses upon a group of young characters living on the Kidabanesee Reserve in Ontario, created by W.P. Kinsella for his short story collection/movie "Dance Me Outside". Among the youths are the awkward Silas Crow (Ryan Black), who dreams of becoming a writer; his girlfriend Sadie (Jennifer Podemski), a fiery young woman who takes up native issues with admirable commitment; Silas' party-loving best friend Frank (Darrell Dennis), who when not playing table hockey at the local bar is thinking of pick-up lines to use on the women of the reserve; and Lucy (Tamara Podemski), Frank's on-again-off-again girlfriend, whose goal is to become a singer on Broadway.