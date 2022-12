Not Available

Karen Trendler has successfully raised over 200 orphaned rhinos. Now she builds an orphanage, designed exclusively for the rhinos victims of poaching - a home for the rhinos that would otherwise have been left to die. Karen's leadership begins team of veterinarians, carers and surrogate mothers enhance the lives of traumatized calves. And after all the effort the team has to wait and see if the orphaned rhinos can be successfully integrated with their new families.