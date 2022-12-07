The Rich Little Show

Not Available

Rich Little presents some of the most hilarious sketches in variety show history. Joining Rich is a parade of television and music stars such as Andy Griffith, Bill Cosby, Ron Howard, Susan St. James, Michael Landon, Bob Hope, Freddie Prinze, William Conrad, Bing Crosby, The Hudson Brothers, Bernadette Peters, Chad Everett, Sandy Duncan, Mel Torme, Starsky & Hutch stars David Soul and Paul Michael-Glaser, plus series regular Charlotte Rae (The Facts Of Life). Highlights include parodies of '70s TV favorites Columbo, Happy Days and Welcome Back Kotter (with Michael Jackson), Rich playing Peter Sellers' infamous Inspector Clouseau, Charlotte Rae as a shoe-store customer with a foot fetish, Sherman Hemsley (The Jeffersons) as the Soul Fairy, Bill Bixby (The Incredible Hulk) as a bionic husband, Rich and Betty White portraying the President and First Lady, and a parody of The Hollywood Squares with original host Peter Marshall. Among the hit song performances are Rhinestone Cowboy by Glen Campbell, Boogie Fever by The Sylvers, Junk Food Junkie by Larry Groce, Convoy by C.W. McCall and Forever Came Today by The Jackson Five.