The Ring of Truth

Not Available

In this six-part series, Philip Morrison (Professor Emeritus, Massachusetts Institute of Technology), one of modern physics’ most renowned practitioners and teachers, takes viewers on a personal journey of the inner workings of science, inviting them to ask questions about the everyday experiences that lie behind scientific results. He moves from the time of Galileo to the modern era of quantum mechanics and astrophysics, encouraging viewers to see for themselves how scientists came to some of the important revelations about the world and the universe. Throughout, he stresses actual hands-on experiences of gathering and evaluating scientific evidence.