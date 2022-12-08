Not Available

The Rise of the Nazi Party reveals step by step how the National Socialists exploited the economic turmoil of their time, got into power in Germany in 1933 and then led their nation into a nightmare of everyday brutality, genocide and military defeat. It follows the leading personalities who played out the drama of destroying democracy, murdering opponents and bringing destruction to Europe and the world. Hitler, Goering, Himmler, Goebbels, all played their part in giving voters what they wanted and then betrayed them with a vicious totalitarian state.