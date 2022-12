Not Available

Roy Fun Tawan Duerd is the second part of The Rising Sun Series - it is about Ryu who already has Mayumi as his fiancé, but as it happened, she was too young for him at the time and although he liked her a lot he was afraid that she would be his Achilles heel. He thus ignored her for many years until he thought she might slip out of his hands, he eventually came back and claimed that she was his and the gangster problem started all over again. Will Mayumi accept Ryu love or not?