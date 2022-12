Not Available

Anthology of detective stories set in Victorian and Edward- ian London. Rivals of Sherlock Holmes is based on the adventures of a string of fictional detectives, such as Lady Molly of Scotland Yard, Dr. Thorndyke and Carnacki. Based on Sir Hugh Greene's published anthology of stories of Sherlock Holmes' (fictional) contemporaries of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s popular character, hence the title of the show.