The Road to Easter Island

Becomes a long and dangerous road to happiness, if one day break the fate of his own hands. And it does not matter whether the person paid for their crimes and Do repent for their sins - criminal record will not leave him. When the life of loved ones are threatened, the fight for their future turns into a deadly game. In 1998. Oleg Bardin wants with his mistress Xenia, take a trip to Easter Island. The only way to realize a dream - to rob a collector an armored car. The plan laid out perfectly. But things take an unexpected turn - during a robbery accomplice, Oleg, Vadim hurt, kill Xenia and disappears with the money. Oleg is in prison. After 12 years in prison Oleg Bardin, finally released from prison. He learns that his freedom is waiting for a real family. Utterly in love with his classmate, Hope not only faithfully all these years waiting for his return, but also bore him a son - Andrew. It would seem that the fate of Oleg gives a chance to forget about the past and start a new life. But now Oleg gripping only one desire - to find Vadim and avenge the betrayal and murder of the woman. But revenge Oleg has postponed until better times. It turns out, the investigation of a daring robbery of a 12-year-old continues. Police - inspector Paul Malakhov and his assistant Marina - believe it is too early to take the Bardeen in the archive. Besides the prison gates hero meets a group of strong guys, eager to get an answer to the question of where they disappeared from the armored car stolen eighteen million dollars.