The Road to Le Mans

Not Available

A motor racing docusoap. Gamma joins the Creation team as they take on the challenge of a lifetime. Its millionaire owner, Mike Jankowski, has bought one of the fastest sports prototypes ever seen... now his small team has a fight against the clock to get it in shape for one of motorsport's most intense and physically demanding events - the 24 hour endurance race of Le Mans. We follow Creation through every gruelling moment of this non-stop 24 hour race in blistering summer heat and against a line up of big-budget manufacturer-backed teams.