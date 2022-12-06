Not Available

The Roast is a daily ten-minute comedy news show that promises to destroy every bastion of journalism known to man. While most news shows are lazy enough to only ever report the story, The Roast team live, breathe, and frequently die by the news, in a never-ending quest for their parents’ approval. They’ll eat the horsemeat. They’ll run for Pope. They'll not only ride Clive Palmer's Titanic II - they'll build the iceberg that sinks it. Beginning its life online in 2011 as a one-minute, news headlines show, 2012 saw The Roast double in size into a slightly bigger two-minute series, which screened on ABC2. In 2013, ABC2 doubled its size yet again, and added another six minutes!