The Robinsons

The amusing adventures of the eccentric Robinson family. Hector is the patriarch: a world-weary, disappointed man married to - and constantly bickering with - Pam, his sparky but equally jaded wife. Their daughter is Abigail, a bitterly-determined control-freak with a penchant for older men. Their eldest son is George, an intense misery-guts married to the chatty and impolitic Maggie, and they have a precocious son, Albert. But at the centre of proceedings is Hector and Pam's other son, Ed, a hapless, inhibited individual trying to bounce back from a painful divorce but whose life is made ever more miserable by the support of his family. He finds them excruciatingly embarrassing, especially when they indulge in their frank discussions of subjects that he would rather avoid, such as sex, death and disease.