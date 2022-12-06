The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show

Not Available

Rocky and Bullwinkle began life in the 1950's television show, The Frostbite Falls Review. It was created by Jay Ward and Bill Scott. Their names in that show were Rocket J. Squirrel and Canadian Moose. The Frostbite Falls Review was not very successful so Rocky and Bullwinkle became the stars of their own show, Rocky and His Friends. The show was co-created by Alex Anderson and premiered on November 29th, 1959 on ABC. Added to the cast were Boris and Natasha, two Pottsylvanian spies. The show also featured various segments; Peabody's Improbable History, Fractured Fairy Tales, Mr. Know-It-All, and Aesop and Son. In 1961, the show moved to NBC and was renamed The Bullwinkle Show. In 1964 the creators moved the show back to ABC where it was cancelled at the end of that season. The next year the show did reappear back on ABC; Bullwinkle and Rocky were replaced by Hoppity Hooper, while the other segments remained. The show ran on ABC until 1974. It was then syndicated under the n