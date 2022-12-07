The Role That Changed My Life

Not Available

Join us with this entertaining and provocative series as we use raw star power to explore the compelling human stories that make up pop culture history. Revealing little known facts about the lucky breaks, coincidences and twists of fate that lead to these career-bending movie moments, we assess the impact of critical roles on the both the star and our culture at large. Each episode comprises three mini-biographies constructed from ‘behind the scenes’ features, set visits, movie clips, and interviews with actors, writers, directors and industry insiders.