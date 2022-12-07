The Roman Invasion of Britain

Not Available

For several centuries, immediately after the time of Christ, the people of Britain found themselves if not the slaves then certainly the servants of one of the mightiest empires the world has ever seen - the empire of Rome. In this three-part series every phase in the long history of Roman Britain will be looked at. We will chart the way in which the Roman conquerors interacted with the native inhabitants of the land they called ‘Britannia’ and find out who gained most from the Roman occupation - us or them?