The Romance of the Condor Heroes

Not Available

While escaping from a tortured experience under Quan Zhen Sect's Zhao Zhi Jing, the trouble-maker Yang Guo meets the girl who will become his martial arts master and eventually the love of his life: Xiao Long Nu. Their story moves along filled with adventures, betrayal, and love. This is the newest version of Jin Yong's "Return of the Condor Heroes" by the famous director Yu Zheng. Sequel to The Legend of Condor Heroes and a prequel of sorts to The Heavenly Sword and Dragon Sabre. The story concerns the adventures of Yang Guo, an orphaned boy in a mid-13th Century China.