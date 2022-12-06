Not Available

Set in Vancouver, THE ROMEO SECTION is an hour-long serialized espionage drama following spymaster Professor Wolfgang McGee, an academic who secretly manages a roster of espionage assets. These assets, referred to as Romeo or Juliet spies, are informants engaged in intimate long or short term relations with state intelligence targets. Wolfgang is a semi-retired Romeo operator, having worked his way up from youth in an unnamed and officially deniable “service” under the umbrella of Canada’s Intelligence Community.