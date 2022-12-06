Not Available

Welcome to The Rosey and Buddy Show guide at TV Tome. After the cancellation of Little Rosey, Roseanne Barr decided to get revenge on the network she blamed for it's demise. The result was The Rosey and Buddy Show, a thirty minute pilot which portrayed Rosey and Buddy meeting the heads of "The TV Network" who are bunch of money hungry executives with the last name of "Powers". The Powers don't think too highly of the pair and lock then up with other cartoon characters. The strange thing is, the network Roseanne was taking a shot at, premiered this pilot. After only one episode, the show ended, after recieving horrible ratings, and unlike Little Rosey, The Rosey and Buddy Show did not recieve a second chance.