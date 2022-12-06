Not Available

The truth isn't out there. It walks among us. The Roswell Conspiracies unravel when a group of allied intelligence agents discover that extraterrestrial beings are roaming the earth, stalking humans for food, sport, or even more sinister agendas. To combat the aliens, the agents form an underground, multi-national movement called The Global Alliance. Operating from a bunker in the small town of Roswell, they recruit from the elite ranks of science, law enforcement, military, and intelligence agencies, setting off on a mission to protect the Earth and its inhabitants from the alien creatures that walk among them.