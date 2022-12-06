Not Available

Welcome to The Rousters guide at TV Tome. "Tough like the steel of the wheel That turns the world around Stand your ground when you're right, when you fight Just let 'em call your bluff You've got the edge when things get rough 'Cuz you're tough enough Every day you prove it Every day you try your luck Stand or fall, it's up to you Ain't no way to pass the buck You ain't in it for money And you're just having some fun You got a name, and the name of the game Is do it 'till you get it done You got to do it 'till you get it done 'Cuz you're tough like the steel of the wheel That turns the world around Stand your ground when you're right, when you fight Just let 'em call your bluff You've got the edge when things get rough 'Cuz you're tough enough" What's in a name? Everything for Wyatt Earp III, great grandson of the the infamous OK Corral lawman gunslinger dude. He didn't much care for his, which made him the laughing st