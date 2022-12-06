Not Available

An exclusive peek at the most influential culinary family in Britain. See the best young chefs compete to win a Roux Scholarship and there are gourmet recipes for you to enjoy at home. The Roux family name is one of the most influential in the British culinary world. For four decades brothers Michel and Albert have made a lasting impact on British eating habits. From the original Le Gavroche, opened in 1967, to The Waterside Inn in Bray, and both sons, Alain and Michel Jr, with their respective award-winning restaurants, the Roux family is the most illustrious culinary legacy there has ever been in the UK. Now for the first time, Albert, Michel Roux Sr, Alain and Michel Jr, will be seen working and cooking alongside each other on television, in an exclusive series for Good Food. The Roux Legacy provides extraordinary behind-the-scenes footage of the legendary family members, both in the kitchens of The Waterside Inn, which remains the only UK restaurant to retain three Michelin stars for more than 25 years, and Le Gavroche in London’s Lower Sloane Street. This compelling ten-part series also provides access to the family’s famous admirers within the cooking community and those whose careers they have launched, including Pierre Koffman and Marcus Wareing. We’ll also learn about the Roux Scholarship, which is run by the family as part of their annual search for the best new culinary talent. We’ll see the best young chefs compete against each other for the prize of a lifetime: three months’ experience in a three Michelin-starred restaurant of their choice. Expect a generous serving of high-end cuisine and instructional cooking by chefs of the highest calibre, mixed together with the passion of the Roux family to uncover their next protégé. The illustrious judging panel will consist of household names including the likes of Gary Rhodes and Brian Turner, who will preside over the final of the Roux Scholarship, providing the dramatic climax to the series. At the heart of each episode of The Roux Legacy, we’ll be treated to a Roux masterclass consisting of two recipes, guaranteeing a sumptuous serving of beautifully crafted food. If you’re a fan of food, this is not to be missed.