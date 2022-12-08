Not Available

Speak to anyone in the business of creating beautiful food and they will all cite the Roux family as one of the most influential. Michel, Albert, Michel Jr and Alain make up one of the most revered in the culinary world, and their annual search for their next protégé is one of the most entertaining, demanding and credible cooking competitions to be staged. Complementing the new and exclusive second series of The Roux Scholarship over on Good Food’s sister channel, Watch, The Roux Masterclass brings some of the celebrated, Michelin-starred chefs appearing in the show onto the channel to dispense tricks of the trade, and to teach us how to make amazing, restaurant-standard food in our own kitchens. Foodies will love these seven companion episodes focusing on the techniques and recipes featured throughout the competition.