Welcome to The Roy Rogers Show guide at TV Tome. Post, the cereals you like the most, and Jello Instant Pudding, the new busy-day dessert, brings you: "The Roy Rogers Show", starring: Roy Rogers - King of the Cowboys, Trigger - his Golden Palamino, with Dale Evans - Queen of the West, Pat Brady - his comical sidekick, and Roy's wonder dog - Bullet.