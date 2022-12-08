The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

Not Available

The Legion organises the Festival of Remembrance on the Saturday before Remembrance Sunday. The Festival, held in the Royal Albert Hall, London, has acquired a status approaching that of a state event such as Trooping the Colour. Originally featuring composer John Foulds's World Requiem it includes military displays by current members of the armed forces, choral performances, and prayers. It culminates with the parading of Servicemen and Women down the aisles and onto the floor of the hall, and the release of poppy petals from the roof.