The Royal Jewels

Throughout history European royal families have been known for their great wealth, often displayed in extravagant and beautiful jewellery. Today some of these monarchies no longer exist but their impressive jewellery lives on, still worn by the remaining royal families. This two part documentary tells the fascinating story of these jewels and of the human destinies they entwine. The jewels have been stolen and resurrected as copies. They have been given as dowries and used as a cure for bad consciences in broken engagements. They have been hidden beneath women's skirts and smuggled out of chaotic countries. And some are still buried in the woods of Siberia. These are stories of power, love, triumph, tragedy and honour. Includes rare archival footage, and interviews with members of the Danish and Swedish Royal Families.