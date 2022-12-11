Not Available

The Royal Variety Performance is a gala evening held annually in the United Kingdom, which is attended by senior members of the British Royal Family. Queen Elizabeth II and the Prince of Wales have alternately attended the performance for the last few years. The evening's performance is a variety show consisting of family entertainment, including comedy, singing, dancing, magic and other speciality acts, and many of the performers and hosts are celebrities. The event is organised on behalf of the Entertainment Artistes' Benevolent Fund of which the Queen is patron. The performance is considered by many to be a tradition of the Christmas season, held as it is late in November, or early in December. ITV is now the sole broadcaster, having shared that responsibility with the BBC from 1986 to 2010. In Norway each New Year's Day the show is rebroadcast at 00:00 on 1 January. Several other European countries also broadcast the show.