The Runner-Up

This four-hour documentary series takes an all-access look at one of the most unique political campaigns of the past election year – the Congressional run of American Idol runner-up Clay Aiken. The series examines what it takes to run a campaign from the perspective of a candidate who is both a newcomer to the American political scene, and also a well-known celebrity. Throughout, Aiken struggles with his desire to be seen as a viable candidate and his need to convince voters (and America) to take him seriously.