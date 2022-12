Not Available

The Russ Abbot Show was a British television comedy series which starred Russ Abbot and ran on the BBC from 1986 to 1991, and for 14 episodes on Granada Television from 1994 to 1995. It featured comedy performers Les Dennis, Bella Emberg, Tom Bright, Maggie Moone, Suzy Aitchison, Gordon Kennedy, Paul Shearer and Sherrie Hewson among others.