The Sacred Blacksmith

  • Animation
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Manglobe

The story takes place after an abominable war that foisted a "devil's contract" upon a land. Cecily Campbell, a former noble's daughter who joined a knighthood, encounters a man who dispatches some hoodlums with one sweep of a mysterious sword. The man possesses the power of the same "devil's contract" that has become taboo, now that peace has been restored. Cecily has been searching for a blacksmith who can repair an old sword she inherited from her father, and that mysterious young man happens to be blacksmith named Luke. This encounter launches their adventures together.

Cast

Yōsuke AkimotoHannibal Quasar (voice)
Ai OrikasaLucy (voice)
Kiyoyuki YanadaJack Stradar (voice)
Nozomi MasuFio Atkins (voice)
Aki ToyosakiLisa (voice)
Ayumi FujimuraCecily Cambell (voice)

