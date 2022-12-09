The Saints: The Rhodesian Light Infantry

Not Available

The 1st Battalion Rhodesian Light Infantry was formed on the 1st February 1961. In its short existence, spanning only 19 years, this fully airborne commando unit carved a reputation as one of the world's foremost proponents of counter-insurgency warfare. This was achieved through their ruthless application of the devastating 'Fireforce' technique. This tactic of vertical envelopment of the enemy was repeatedly applied during their daring cross border pre-emptive strikes against the massing tide of ZANLA and ZIPRA guerrillas based in Mozambique and Zambia.