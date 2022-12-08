Not Available

When all seems lost, something can be saved. “The Salvagemasters” follows salvage teams as they deploy to the scenes of maritime disasters to solve the biggest engineering challenges on the high seas today. In this action-packed four-part series, the Salvagemasters resolve four different shipwrecks in four different spectacular locations. High-end 3-D graphics explain the science and mega engineering behind every salvage project. Each location has interviews with the workers on site, interwoven with archival footage of the vessel prior to the disaster that created a salvage situation. With unique access on board the ships and stunning aerial drone footage of the locations at sea, this series offers viewers a thrilling and personal voyage with today’s cowboys of the high seas: The Salvagemasters.