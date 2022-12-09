Not Available

The Samaritans is a comedy about an NGO that does nothing. The Samaritans is a snarky, scripted series centered around the absurdities of Aid for Aid, a dysfunctional, fictitious non governmental organization (NGO). In the Kenya field office, the cosmopolitan staff deal with the strange demands and decisions of UK headquarters and hopelessly inept local bureaucracies, all under the guise of ‘Saving Africa’. Season One follows the team as they apply for the largest grant in the organization’s history.