In ages past, a powerful ninja leader was defeated by a plucky Samurai. Fast forward to several years later, and that samurai's son is attending school like every other kid. One day, his life is turned upside down when two (particularly attractive) of the Ninja's granddaughters come seeking revenge for their grandfather's shame! The samurai kid is totally skilled in all forms of combat but totally inept with the opposite sex, and these girls know it.